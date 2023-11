The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team opened the season with a 40-21 home victory over Saunemin on Wednesday night. Breckin Anderson was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points. Colton Baudino scored 13, and Kolten Pfeifer scored 12. Brayden Sancken scored 8 for Saunemin.

The MVK 7th grade team won the preliminary game 23-3. Lorenzo DeOliviera scored 8 points and Jacob Warning scored 5.