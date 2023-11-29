Morris Hospital to Host Stroke Support Group on December 12

November 29, 2023, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital is hosting its Stroke Support Group on Tuesday, December 12, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center of Morris Hospital, 100 Gore Rd., Suite H, Morris. The support group facilitator is a speech pathologist from Morris Hospital.

The Stroke Support Group is for individuals who have a history of stroke or any neurological event, as well as their caregivers, spouses, and loved ones. The focus is to support, educate, and bring people together who are facing similar issues. The session typically includes a guest speaker who provides education and is available to answer questions.

Those planning to attend are asked to register online at www.morrishospital.org/events, or call Morris Hospital’s Speech Therapy Department at 815-705-7440.