Michael Leone to march in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with The Band Director’s Marching Band.

Following its amazing inaugural appearance in the 2022 Rose Parade, the Saluting America’s Band Directors project is again bringing together band directors from across the country to New York City on November 23, 2023 under the theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.”

Michael Leone, a band director at Gardner South Wilmington High School, has been selected to join a marching band of 400 band directors from across the country in the historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023.

The Saluting America’s Band Directors parade entry will again convey its theme, “America’s Band directors: We teach music. We teach life.” to recognize the extraordinary dedication and accomplishments of the band directors and music educators. Throughout their careers, the music educators in this band have collectively mentored and taught hundreds of thousands of students. These professionals not only teach and direct music, they teach about life itself.

The band will be directed by nationally known music educator and innovative band director Jon Waters.

According to Michael Leone, “by performing in this parade, I want to honor my students for all their hard work and dedication to the music program at GSWB.”

The sponsoring organization behind the Saluting America’s Band Directors project is the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation, based in Pickerington, Ohio. The foundation was created to recognize and carry on the work of the late Mike Sewell, who dedicated his life to the school and community music programs in Pickerington and Central Ohio area for almost 40 years.