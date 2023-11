Congratulations to Junior Luke Gallet on being selected to the Rt. 17 Turkey Tournament All-Tournament Team held November 20 through November 25.

The Trojans went 2 – 2 for the tournament.

11/20: Dwight 63 vs Earlville 83

11/21: Dwight 69 vs Grant Park

11/22: Dwight 52 vs Momence 45

11/25: Dwight 55 @ Woodland 65