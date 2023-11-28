Date 11/28/23

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office releases Thanksgiving enforcement numbers

Livingston County, IL – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety campaign Nov

17-27 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get

Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local

law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.

During the campaign, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office handled:

14 – seat belt citations

15 – Expired/No Registration

10 – DUI arrests

14 – Disobeyed Traffic Control Device

1 – Texting

4 – suspended/revoked licenses

3 – uninsured motorists

29 – speeding citations

1 – No rear registration light

1 – Illegal Dumping

“We issue tickets to remind drivers and passengers that seat belt use isn’t a suggestion, it’s the law,”

said Sheriff Ryan Bohm. “This year’s campaign was successful in grabbing people’s attention with highly

visible enforcement methods. As always, our goal is a safe community with safe drivers.”

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the

Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and

“Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

For Information, Contact:

Chief Deputy Robert Turner

Phone Number 815-844-2774

Email rturner@livingstoncountyil.gov