PRESS RELEASE

November 21, 2023

Pursuant to the requirements of 10 ILCS 5/25-11, James Carley, Chairperson of the Livingston County Board is announcing that there is a vacancy in the office of Livingston County Coroner with the passing of Coroner Danny “Doc” Watson effective November 19th, 2023. By statute, this vacancy shall be filled within 60 days by appointment of the Chairperson of the County Board, with the advice and consent of the County Board.

The appointed individual shall be someone from the same political party (Republican), 18 years of age, shall be a United States citizen, resident of the county for thirty days and shall serve through November 30, 2024. The vacated position shall be filled by election in the Primary Election on March 19, 2024 and the General Election on November ,5 2024.

The Chairman will announce the appointment at the Thursday, December 14, 2023 meeting of the County Board. Persons interested in applying for this appointment are asked to submit a letter of interest to County Board Chairperson James Carley no later

than Tuesday, December ,5 2023 to:

James Carley, Chairperson

County Board Office

112 W. Madison Street

Pontiac, IL 61764