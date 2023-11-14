Pieces From The Heart Quilt Guild held their third Quilt of Valor (QOV) Ceremony on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Saratoga School District 60C. They honored 46 veterans for their service; 42 were present to be awarded their quilt. They were joined by their families and loved ones.

The ceremony began with a prayer from Pastor Erik Swanson; Max Valdez of Operation Firm Handshake then led us in the Pledge of Allegiance. A beautiful rendition of our National Anthem was sung by Richard Stiltz, a QOV recipient.

Through the end of October this year, the QOV organization has presented over 362,000 quilts to members of our military. The Quilt of Valor Foundation mission statement which is “to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”

Clara Bal introduced each quilter; their quilt was displayed with the help of Nisse Hoge. The recipient’s name was announced. They came forward and the quilter then wrapped the quilt around our veteran. Recognized at the ceremony was a Purple Heart recipient, 6 Bronze Star recipients, sharp shooters, medics, submariners, paratroopers. The recipients have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Army Reserve.

Photos supplied by Ned Jacklin