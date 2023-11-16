Nov 15

7th Grade boys fell to 3-2 after a tough overtime loss to Grand Ridge. The Tigers struggled to find some offense in the first quarter and found themselves behind 4-12. The struggles continued as Grand Ridge extended their lead to 15 at the half. The Tigers would use their defense in the third to spark their offense as they battled back to find themselves only down 3 at the end of the third quarter. with a 27-30 score. The Tigers continued to battle and after a few quick lead changes to end regulation, the game would enter overtime. The Tigers would take a quick lead in OT, but only to find themselves falling short in the end with a 40-47 loss. Mason Jordan finished the night with 19 points, Brody Grimes 10, Ryan Male 7, David Allen, and Fallon Stein each with two. Ty Tjelle was key on defense creating opportunities for steals. Grimes would finish with 12 rebounds and Male 9. Jordan had five steals.

The 8th Grade would add another win to their record by defeating Grand Ridge 41-35. The Tigers started off quickly with a 15-6 advantage after the first quarter. Grand Ridge would begin to battle back in the 2nd cutting the lead by half to six. The Tigers would struggle to get anything to fall at the start the second half and found themselves down 27-29 at the end of the third. Tough defense would hold Grand Ridge to just 6 points in the final quarter as they pulled ahead down the stretch. The Tigers would find themselves ahead by 3 with just over a minute to play. A big defensive stop and rebound by Thomas Phillips would put the ball back in the hands of the Tigers. Caden Christensen hit a 3 to stretch the lead to 6 and the Tigers were able to finish with the win. Isaiah Bouwma was the leading rebounder with 7. Cameron Gray had a solid game finishing with 7 points, 6 rebounds, 7 steals and 6 assists. Case Christensen would lead all scorers with 18 points including 4 three-point field goals while Caden Christensen finished with 14 points including 2 3’s. Bouwma added a bucket.

. On Thursday 11/15 the 6th Grade Boys traveled to Wilmington. In the first game, the Tigers came out aggressive on the defensive end leading to a lot of easy baskets, leading to a 19-4 halftime lead. In the second half they kept up the defensive pressure, securing a 41-17 victory. The Tigers were lead by Kash Olsen 18 pts, Jaxon Pluger 9 points and Tyler Futia with 6 points. Chase Chandler and Talon Mack chipped in with 4 each and stellar defense. In the second game of the night the Tigers came away with a 22-10 victory. The Tigers were lead by Bryson McMillin with 10pts, Brayson Brown, Chase Chandler, Tyler Futia,, and Talon Mack all with 4 points. The Tigers played solid defense to secure the victory.

Nov 14

The 6th Grade Blue and White Tigers competed at Channahon on Tuesday 11/14. In the first game the Tigers came out solid to lead 7-8 at the end of the first quarter. Going in at the half the Tiger were tailing by 5 and were not able to recover the lead in the second half, falling 27-13. In the second game of the evening the Tigers fell 15-4