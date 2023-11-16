Nov 15
7th Grade boys fell to 3-2 after a tough overtime loss to Grand Ridge. The Tigers struggled to find some offense in the first quarter and found themselves behind 4-12. The struggles continued as Grand Ridge extended their lead to 15 at the half. The Tigers would use their defense in the third to spark their offense as they battled back to find themselves only down 3 at the end of the third quarter. with a 27-30 score. The Tigers continued to battle and after a few quick lead changes to end regulation, the game would enter overtime. The Tigers would take a quick lead in OT, but only to find themselves falling short in the end with a 40-47 loss. Mason Jordan finished the night with 19 points, Brody Grimes 10, Ryan Male 7, David Allen, and Fallon Stein each with two. Ty Tjelle was key on defense creating opportunities for steals. Grimes would finish with 12 rebounds and Male 9. Jordan had five steals.
.
Nov 14
The 6th Grade Blue and White Tigers competed at Channahon on Tuesday 11/14.