Nov 6

7th Grade Boys moved their record to 2-0 with a 41-35 win over ICS. In a game that was a tough battle the whole way, the Tigers would use a strong team effort in the second half to finish with the win. Ryan Male led all scorers with 21 points. Also scoring for the Tigers were Brody Grimes 10 points, Mason Jordan 6, David Allen and Ty Tjelle each with 2. Jordan also added 12 rebounds. Jordan had a solid game and finished with 12 rebounds, 5 steals and 5 assists. Grimes added 9 boards.

The 8th Graders came back from a 20-10 halftime score to earn their second win of the season. Isiah Bouwma and Case Christensen would step up on defense to help hold ICS scoreless in the 3rd. The Tigers would win that quarter 15-0 led by great passing from Wyatt McNally. The Tigers would never look back and ended with a final score of 39-26. Cameron Gray had 20 points, Followed by Caden Christensen with 9, Case Christensen with 6, and Isiah Bouwma with 4. Caden Christensen also added 9 rebounds.

Nov 1 (White)

The 7th and 8th grade boys opened their season tonight at Morris.

In the 7th grade game Morris jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead. After a timeout the Tigers would settle in and work together to battle back to take a 9-6 lead after the 1st quarter. Morris would regain the lead right at the end of the 1st half with a score of 13-15. The Tigers would hold Morris to a 1 point 3rd quarter and were able to find Brody Grimes inside for 9 points in the 3rd. The Tigers held strong in the 4th to finish with a 28-23 win. Grimes would lead all scorers with 18 points off of assists from Ty Tjelle, Mason Jordan and Ryan Male, Jordan and Male each added 4 points. David Allen added a bucket. Fallon Stein really stepped it up as a leader on defense.

The 8th grade Tigers found themselves on the scoreboard early with quick passing and aggressive offense. Halftime score was 18-8 Tigers. The second half would be more of the same for the Tigers as they would finish the other a 35-18 win. Case Christensen lead all scorers with 12, Cameron Gray 11, Caden Christensen 8, Blake Brassard and Thomas Phillips each added 2. Wyatt McNally was able to pressure the Morris guards all night making it difficult to get an offense started. Isiah Bouwma was solid in the paint on defense and added some solid rebounds for the Tigers.

Next game for the Tigers ins Monday at ICS

Oct 30 (Blue)

he GSWB Tigers Blue team opened their season last night. The Tigers traveled to Dwight and fell in a close game 21-22.

The Tigers started off slow but found their rhythm in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points to come charging back making the game close. The Tigers were led by Kash Olsen with 9 points and Kash Kerner with 6 points. Chase Chandler and Talon Mack chipped in with solid defense and rebounding throughout the game.

“We started off a little slow tonight, but as the game went on we found our way and played solid team basketball” Coach Jenkins

In the second game of the evening, the White team fell to Dwight. The White team was led by Tyler Futia with 2 points. The team played hard the entire game.

The Tiger play again on Wednesday when they travel to Morris Grade School.