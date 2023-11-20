Light the V for the Gardner-South Wilmington High School Math Team! The team placed 1st at the Beecher Math Competition on Wednesday November 15th. This is the 9th year in a row the team has won this competition. All three of the teams oralists also placed which is a very difficult event to compete in. These students have to take a test and then present their work to the judges.

Madison Grivetti & Olivia Siano- 1st Place

Roman Faletti & Aiden Himes- 2nd Place

Kaden Cavaness- 3rd Place

This team has worked so hard the past few weeks to get ready for this competition and it showed tonight with their high scores. We are so proud of every student!

The GSWHS Math Team is coached by Nicole Leigh and Allan Wills.