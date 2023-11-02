Grundy Economic Development Council Hosts Well-Attended Luncheon on Grundy’s Growing Economy

Prepared by: Nancy Norton, President & CEO

Dated: November 2, 2023

Grundy’s economy is growing and is projected to continue as such. The Grundy Economic Development Council (GEDC) held a luncheon and shared exciting updates with the sold out crowd.

Nancy Norton, GEDC President & CEO, and Monica Schild, GEDC Business Director, shared valuable insights from the recently released “Grundy County Comprehensive Economic Overview” report prepared by the Economic Growth Institute (EGI) from the University of Michigan. The goal of the resiliency project is to develop a strategic plan to diversify and strengthen Grundy County’s economy.

Schild presented detailed economic data from the Grundy Resiliency Project. The full Economic Overview Report can be found at ResilientGrundy.com.

Norton also shared that the GEDC is busy with more than an 115% increase in new prospect activity in the past five years. Recently completed projects like Procter & Gamble in Morris, Walmart Distribution in Minooka, and CPV Three Rivers Energy Center in Goose Lake Township will be followed by the newly announced GE Appliances/Haier Logistics facility at Brisbin Road in Morris. Also reported, just five miles to the west of Grundy County’s border, the MachH2 Midwest Hydrogen Hub plans to co-locate with Constellation’s LaSalle Nuclear Station.

The participants also received an update on the Grundy Moves Multimodal Transportation Master Plan. The plan will ultimately identify and prioritize key transportation infrastructure improvement projects throughout the County. The County and seven participating communities have been collaborating with CDM Smith, the consulting firm developing the plan. Norton noted, “Given the surge in activity we are seeing, regional transportation planning could not be more necessary or timely.” She encouraged the group to visit GrundyMoves.com to track the project’s progress and participate in a virtual public forum later this year.

The program concluded with Adam Hess, CSX Railway Industrial Development Manager, presenting an award to the GEDC for its work with the railroad’s select sites program. Out of sixty sites served by the CSX and under consideration for the select sites designation, Clarius Park, located at Brisbin Road, was the number three site. Norton commented, “It is wonderful to see Grundy County recognized as a great place to do business. The Select Site Silver award tells the nation that we have first class locations for new investment.”