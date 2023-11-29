Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan’s office, along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating a fatal RV fire, which claimed two lives. The fire occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m., Wednesday, 11/29/23 in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Center, located at 8909 N. Brisbin Road, Morris.

Upon arrival, Morris Fire Protection District Firefighters discovered a fully engulfed RV. After extinguishing the fire, Firefighters discovered the remains of two unidentified victims.

Callahan’s office pronounced both victims deceased on scene at 3:46 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning, 12/01/2023.

The fire remains under investigation by Callahan’s Office and the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Morris Police Department, Morris Fire Protection District and MABAS Division 15 Fire Investigators assisted at the scene.







