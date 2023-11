Gardner Grade School has announced their P.R.I.D.E. winners for the month of November.

Tiger P.R.I.D.E stands for Perseverance, Respect, Integrity, Dependability, and Empathy. Classroom teachers choose one student per month that displays these characteristics and is seen as an outstanding student. It is a great accomplishment and we are all so very proud of them. Congratulations to Gardner Grade School Tiger Pride Students for the month of November.