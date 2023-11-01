Veterans Day Agenda 2023 Saturday November 11, 2023 11:00 am at the VFW

Welcome-Adam Goetsch Commander VFW

Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag

Prayer-Pastor Mary Arnold, DUMC

Operation SOS-Carol Dippon/VFW Auxiliary-Dan Parker

Guest Speaker-Mike Kirkton, Lt Colonel (Retired Army)

Closing prayer-Pastor Mary Arnold, DUMC

Captain of the Guard-Post the Colors Guard

21- Gun Salute-Dwight American Legion & VFW Honor Guard

Taps-DTHS Band Student

Music by DTHS, Conducted by Jakobe Rabor, Band Director

Veterans’ Complementary Drink