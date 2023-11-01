Veterans Day Agenda 2023 Saturday November 11, 2023 11:00 am at the VFW

  • Welcome-Adam Goetsch Commander VFW
  • Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
  • Prayer-Pastor Mary Arnold, DUMC
  • Operation SOS-Carol Dippon/VFW Auxiliary-Dan Parker
  • Guest Speaker-Mike Kirkton, Lt Colonel (Retired Army)
  • Closing prayer-Pastor Mary Arnold, DUMC
  • Captain of the Guard-Post the Colors Guard
  • 21- Gun Salute-Dwight American Legion & VFW Honor Guard
  • Taps-DTHS Band Student
  • Music by DTHS, Conducted by Jakobe Rabor, Band Director
  • Veterans’ Complementary Drink