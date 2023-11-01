Veterans Day Agenda 2023 Saturday November 11, 2023 11:00 am at the VFW
- Welcome-Adam Goetsch Commander VFW
- Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
- Prayer-Pastor Mary Arnold, DUMC
- Operation SOS-Carol Dippon/VFW Auxiliary-Dan Parker
- Guest Speaker-Mike Kirkton, Lt Colonel (Retired Army)
- Closing prayer-Pastor Mary Arnold, DUMC
- Captain of the Guard-Post the Colors Guard
- 21- Gun Salute-Dwight American Legion & VFW Honor Guard
- Taps-DTHS Band Student
- Music by DTHS, Conducted by Jakobe Rabor, Band Director
- Veterans’ Complementary Drink