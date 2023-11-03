Nov 2

6th Grade Boys Basketball

The sixth grade basketball team traveled to Reed Custer and came away with a split decision. In the first game Dwight prevailed 18-15. Leading the Redbirds was Kade Jensen with seven points and three rebounds. Little Nate Wilkie had four points and led the team with five rebounds. Chase Wilkie had three points. Cason Bean and Daris Brahimi each added a bucket.

The B Team fell 6-30. Leading the scoring was Blayze Halstead with two points. Gunnar Severns added two points. Van Patten had two points with five rebounds. Big Kevin Peterson led the team with six rebounds. Aidan Bromley grabbed three rebounds and had two steals.

7th Girls Basketball:

Last night the Lady Redbirds had a disappointing loss to Gardner for the Illinois Valley Conference. In the first half, the Redbirds were able to get the lead but the Tigers limited our shots in the second half.

June Woods scored 6 points.

Nekaylee Nelson-Smith scored 4 points.

Shay Sulzberger scored 3 points.

Cara Wilson and Elizabeth Hansen each scored 2 points.

8th Girls Basketball:

The 8th Grade Redbirds took 3rd place in the IVC tournament with a win over GSW last night. Despite a slow shooting night, the Redbirds battled back in the 4th quarter to come out on top. Leanne Ruth had 4 points. Addie Avilez had 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 7 points. Olivia Buck had 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 10 points. Carrigan Crouch had 7 rebounds, 2 steals and 4 points. Kaitlynn Todd had 2 rebounds and a steal. Grace Tjelle had 13 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 points.

7th Boys Basketball:

The 7th grade boys basketball team traveled to Reed Custer last night. The Redbirds only scored 2 points in the first half to go on and have 10 points in the second. The boys played great defense all night but really stepped it up in the 4th quarter. The leading scorers for Dwight were Levi Ochoa with 4 points, Landon Hoffner and Ameryn Wiles both chipped in 3 each, And Braxton Flauhaut and Jace Jensen both added a basket. Good hard fought game Redbirds!!

Final score

Dwight-12

Reed Custer-20

8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds lost to Reed Custer 20-39. Leading in scoring was Evan Olson with 6 points. Kayden Wood had 5 points. Rylan Woodin, Walter Bradley, and Dane Frobish all had 3 points. Dwight has another road game Monday, 11/6/23 at Ransom.