There is a new voice in town! The First Congregational UCC is happy to welcome Eric Morgan as pastor to the church.

Eric joined us in August and is from Wheaton, married, with children.

Come in for a Sunday visit. You will be surprised and delighted with the welcome you receive when you come through the doors. If you are longing to hear a new voice full of humor, compassion, love, and joy, Eric will not disappoint. He is a treat for the ears. His messages will warm and comfort your heart.

Please join us at the First Congregational Church on Sunday mornings at 10:30 am. All are welcome! We are located at 200 W. Delaware Street. Follow us on Facebook at First Congregational United Church of Christ.