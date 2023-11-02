Reacting to the recent 2023 Assessments released by the Livingston County Assessor, the Dwight Economic Alliance (DEA) will be hosting a Town Hall Meeting which will have Shelly Renken, Livingston County Supervisor of Assessments in attendance. The meeting will be held at the DEA office at 132 E. Main St. in Dwight on Tuesday, November 7, at 10 a.m.

The Livingston County Assessor’s Office recently hired an outside firm to perform overdue reassessments of commercial properties in the county. As a result of these updated assessments many commercial property owners have seen increases in 2023 assessed values of 150% to 250%.

Acting on behalf of the business community, the DEA moved to organize the meeting, as well as providing information to its members on how to submit appeals.

The Dwight Economic Alliance is taking the following steps in response to the increased assessments:

A letter from the DEA Board to the Supervisor of Assessments requesting that the increases be implemented incrementally over the next 4 years. The DEA is encouraging members to use their voice to ask for the same. The DEA has provided a copy of the Non-Farm Assessment Complaint form that can be used for the appeal process. Appeals must be filed with the Assessor’s Office by November 13, 2023. The DEA has invited Shelly Renken to come to Dwight to meet with its members and to hear feedback. The general public is welcome to attend.