It’s that time of year again! Dwight Christmas for Kids is looking for shoppers/volunteers this Christmas season.

If you would like to shop for a child/children in need, wish list pick up will be on Tuesday, November 14th from 2:00-6:00 pm (or until all lists have been handed out) at the Dwight United Methodist Church. Shopper gift drop off will be on Thursday, December 7th from 11:00 am – 5:30 pm at the Dwight United Methodist Church. Delivery of gifts will be on Saturday, December 9th starting at 9:00 am at the Dwight United Methodist Church. Any help is greatly appreciated!