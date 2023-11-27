BLUE CHRISTMAS

Holidays can be a rough time of year for some of us as we experience the feelings

of loss of loved ones or it can just be a time of loneliness or just a need to sit and

feel the presence of God in our lives. We will once again be holding our annual “Blue

Christmas” service on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00pm. This is a time where

we gather to reflect and experience peace through reflections.to take time just to

“be” and be in community with others who are also sharing this time. Come, and

join us. Take time before the busy-ness of the holidays take over our time and lives.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Come and celebrate! We will be holding our Christmas Eve service at 5:00pm on

December 24th and we will be including the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper as well

as a sharing of candlelight. Come and join us as we gather and share the story of

the birth of Jesus through scripture and song. This is in addition to the regular

worship service we will be having here at 10:00am.