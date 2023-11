Mikayla Chambers had a quality performance for her first showing at the state meet as a freshman on Saturday 11/4. The race at Detweiller in Peoria was a fast one for the top runners in the state. This helped push Chambers as well to a new personal record for the season of 19:18. She placed 83rd overall in a field of 258 runners, and was the 15th freshman to cross the finish. The Trojan team is so proud of Mikayla and her strong first season. She will definitely be a runner to watch next season.

