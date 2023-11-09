Barbara Jean Bryant, 83, of Gardner, IL, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 27, 2023 at Desert Hills Memory Care Center in Hemet, CA.

She was the daughter of the late Harold and Ethel Yenson born on September 10, 1940 in Detroit, MI. Barbara married the late Gerald Alan Bryant on June 6, 1959. Barbara worked outside of the home at various establishments, but she was most proud of her time at Fox Center which she retired from in 1987. Barbara’s main focus were her seven children which filled her life with love and purpose. That purpose took the form of homemade cakes, cookies, and pies, as well as hand made clothes and blankets. This love was not just for her children, but for her grandchildren and great grandchildren alike.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Bryant, her daughters Debra (Mark) Opyd, Cindy Bryant, and Peggy Brooks. She is survived by her children: Linda (Donald) Mason, Bonnie (John) Adams, Jerry (Rachelle) Bryant, and Darla Bryant; Grandchildren: Ashley (Max) Clark, Britni (Steve) Kolodziej, Marky (Jessica) Opyd, Amy Donnelly, Donna (Brandon) Combs, Laura Donnelly, Joshua Brooks, Sara (Steve) Paulsen, Emily (Marcella) Vielma, AJ (Liz) Adams, Seth Adams, Chancellor Bryant, Gerald Bryant, Christine Bryant, Toni (Marshall) von Jena, Alix Moore; Great Grandchildren: Payton, Layla, and Damian Clark, Stevie and Stanley Kolodziej, and Kade, Piper, and Leo Opyd, Brody Adams, Luka Vielma. Please don’t forget her faithful dog Cookie, who kept Barbara company during lonely times.

A special thank you to her dear friend Trudy Amore for always being there for Barbara through the years.

Funeral services will take place at a later date, friends and family will be contacted at that time.