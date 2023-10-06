Lifetime Auto has opened their used car business at the Dempsey property on Watters Drive. They are offering 1,000 pumpkins free to Dwight residents as part of a carving contest!

Casey’s has taken over the Arby’s Restaurant property on Northbrook Drive is building a truck stop ot the location.

Construction of the William Street housing complex continues to progress.

West William Street has been black-topped with curbs added.

The Athletic Practice Facility construction at Dwight High Schoolcontinues.

An electric connection has been added at Rotary Park and the Dwight Rotary Club will be coordinating lighting displays there during this Christmas season.

The Dwight Trojan Football Team is 5 – 1 going into this Friday’s game vs Peru (St. Bede).