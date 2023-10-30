The Seneca FFA will be leading a program to honor the Veterans of their school district during an all-school assembly on Friday, November 10, at Seneca High School. All military veterans, as well as any currently enlisted members of the military, and their guests are invited to be recognized.

Veterans and guests will be treated to refreshments during a social gathering prior to the ceremony at 9:45 AM in the school commons. The program will begin at 10:30 AM in the high school gymnasium, followed by a lunch for all Veterans and their guests. The event will include a performance from the SHS band, recognition of honored guests, and other presentations.

All current and former members of the military from Seneca or living in the Seneca High School district wishing to attend are asked to please RSVP by Monday, November 6th by calling 815-357-5001 or emailing chatton@senecahs.org.