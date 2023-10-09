Timothy Edward Richie, age 47 of Minnetrista was peacefully called to heaven on October 7, 2023 with his entire family by his side. He was a man of immense personality filled with an enduring love for his wife and family.

Tim graduated from Southern Illinois University and met the love of his life, Michelle. They were married February 17, 2001, and were blessed with three adoring children; Carissa, Colin, and Kendal. Tim made a career in the agriculture industry and found his calling with the Mosaic Company where, again, he found another unbelievable collaboration of family and friends.

Tim supported his kids’ dreams and goals, especially concerning their sporting endeavors. He was able to turn yard work into “family bonding” with his kids and loved creating rock gardens. He also loved grilling and smoking a variety of food with his Big Green Egg mostly because it brought family and friends together to enjoy a meal and conversation.

Tim’s caring and generous demeanor was second nature to him and was returned ten-fold by others’ support and compassion these past months. Although Tim’s life was cut short with us on this earth, he left an incredibly large footprint.

Survived by wife, Michelle, of 22 years, children; Carissa, Colin & Kendal; parents, Mark & Sue Richie; brothers, Paul (Heather) & their children Glen & Grace, Joe (Kristy) & their children Ella & Blake; parents-in-law, Brian & Cynthia Woessner; brother-in-law, Daniel (Julie) Woessner & their children Leah & Luke; sister-in-law, Rachel (Ryan) Schallenberg & their children Cooper & Griffen; grandfather-in-law, Donald Nowviock.

Mass of Christian burial is Friday, Oct 13th at 1 PM with a visitation starting at 11 AM at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 2385 Commerce Boulevard, Mound, MN. Interment is at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery.

