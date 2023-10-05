St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church held a very successful garage sale over the Harvest Days celebration weekend. Several volunteers helped organize, set up, and staff this event. People from all over the area donated clothing, toys, and household items. Many of these items found new homes. Over 200 people attended the sale. Some bought a little, some bought a lot, and some gave donations above and beyond their purchase. The money raised will be used locally for those in need. This was a great opportunity to celebrate Harvest Days with a mission of service to the community. The St. Peter’s congregation would like to thank all who were involved in organizing and attending this event.

