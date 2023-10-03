Monday October 2 – At Wolf Creek IHSA Class 1A Girls Sectionals:
The Lady Irish finished in 6th place with a team score of 391. This was the first time in school history that a girls team broke 400 in an 18 hole event! Piper Stenzel led the Irish with a final score of 91 and 12th overall which qualified her for the IHSA State Finals in Decatur later this week. She became the first freshman in school history to qualify for the Golf State Finals.
The other girls played tremendously to close out their fantastic season. Shelby Welsh fired a personal best 94 and came up just one stroke short of qualifying for State. Addison Stiegler shot 100, Julia Hogan was 106, Jolena Odum 112 and Cam Stecken shot 118. Fantastic season to our Lady Irish Golf Team.
Seniors thank you for your commitment and dedication to the golf program, you have made quite an impact and have some great lasting memories. Congratulations on your fantastic careers on the golf team and good luck!
Season Highlights:
15-0 meet season, first golf team in school history to finish undefeated
Irish Invitational Champs
Conference Champs
Regional Champs (first golf team to accomplish that boys or girls golf at SHS)
Record low for 9 hole event 180 against Ottawa at Deer Park
Record low for 18 holes 391 today at IHSA Sectionals
Thursday September 28 – At the Spring Creek GC IHSA Class 1A Regionals:
Boys
Grant Siegel (84) and Keegan Murphy (85) qualified out of the Seneca Regional on Thursday, September 28 at The Creek. Play was postponed Wednesday when the course became unplayable due to rain. Play resumed today with perfect weather conditions.
1st Aurora Christian 332
2nd Dwight 335
3rd Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 343
Individual Medalist: Will Trainor (Dwight) 71
*Full results can be found on ihsa.org
Girls
The Lady Irish Golfers won the IHSA Regional Championship at Spring Creek. They become the first ever Irish Golf team, boys or girls, to be Regional Champs. Piper Stenzel finished her last two holes with pars and carried herself to a 2 stroke individual medalist championship. Good luck Lady Irish on Monday at Sectionals!
Seneca Scorers:
Piper Stenzel 86 (1st overall)
Shelby Welsh 104 (9th overall)
Julia Hogan 107 (11th overall)
Camryn Stecken 115 (23rd overall)
Addison Stiegler 118
Jolena Odum 128
Top 3 Teams advanced to Wolf Creek GC IHSA Sectionals on Monday:
Seneca 412
El Paso 415
Roanoke Benson 434
Prairie Central 437
Fieldcrest 437
Erie Prophetstown 438
IHSA should have all results posted tonight on their website if you need more information.
Monday September 25, at Deer Park Golf Course, Utica: Ottawa HS
Senior Night
Girls
The Lady Irish golfers concluded their regular season defeating Ottawa 180 to 194. The very low score of 180 set a new school record for a match score in the history of girls golf at SHS. Also our ladies earned a perfect season with a final record of 15-0 to go along with their Conference Championship this year. Good Luck to our ladies team as they go after a Regional Championship at Spring Creek Golf Course on Thursday.
Seneca individual scores:
Piper Stenzel 41
Julia Hogan 44
Cam Stecken 47
Addison Stiegler 48
Shelby Welsh 50
Jay Szafranski 61
Congratulations Lady Irish Golf Team!
Ottawa scores:
Caroline Cooney 39 (medalist)
Payton Bruck 45
Paylon Nodlind 55
Mara McCullough 55
Kendall Lowery 61
Ava Perry 63
Tuesday, September 19 @ Wyaton Hills Golf Course
Girls
Seneca 205
Princeton 218
LaSalle Peru 251
Lady Irish Record: 14-0
*Counting scores for the Lady Irish: Piper Stenzel 44 (Medalist), Julia Hogan 51, Shelby Welsh 54, and Camryn Stecken 56
Tuesday September 12 at Dwight Country Club:
Seneca 207
Watseka 215
Dwight 249
Iroquois West (2 players)
Morris (1 player)
Medalist: Ella McDonnell Morris 40
Seneca Scores:
Julia Hogan 48
Piper Stenzel 49
Cam Stecken 54
Shelby Welsh 56
Addison Stiegler 57
Jolena Odum 63
Seneca Lady Irish Golf Record: 12-0
Thursday, September 7 @ The Creek
Boys
Seneca 169
Fieldcrest 183
Counting scores for Seneca:
Grant Siegel (Jr) 41 (Co-Medalist)
Keegan Murphy (Jr) 41 (Co-Medalist)
Ryker Terry (Jr) 41 (Co-Medalist)
Cooper Thorson (Fr) 46.
*The Seneca Irish are now 9-3 on the year.
Sept 7 At Cedardell Golf Course, Plano:
Girls
Seneca 204
Plano 265
Coal City no score, 3 players
Morris no score, 1 player
Medalist: Ella McDonnell, Morris 47
Seneca Scores:
Piper Stenzel 49
Shelby Welsh 51
Julia Hogan 51
Addison Stiegler 53
Cam Stecken 57
Jolena Odum 61
Sept 5 At The Creek Golf Course in Morris:
Girls
The Seneca Lady Irish moved their record to 7-0 with wins over Dwight and Roanoke Benson. The medalist was Addy Heineke of Roanoke Benson with a 44. Seneca was led by a 45 by Piper Stenzel and Dwight had a 50 by Bella Dinelli. Morris also had Ella McDonnell competing as an individual and she had a score of 45.
Seneca Scores:
Piper Stenzel 45
Shelby Welsh 47
Addison Stiegler 50
Julia Hogan 50
Jolena Odum 56
Cam Stecken 59
8/30 At The Creek Golf Course, Morris:
Girls
Seneca 217
Coal City 261
*Counting scores for Seneca: Addison Stiegler 49 (Medalist), Shelby Welsh 51, Piper Stenzel 55, Julia Hogan and Camryn Stecken with a 62.
* Seneca is now 5-0 on the season
8/28 @ The Creek gzlf Course, Morris
Boys
Seneca 172
Morris 172
Coal City 176
*Morris wins the triangular golf match with a 5-person tie breaker.
Seneca counting scores:
Keegan Murphy 42, Grant Siegel 42, Ryker Terry 43, Cooper Thorson 45
The Fighting Irish are now 3-1 on the year.
At The Creek Golf Course, Morris:
Girls
The Seneca Lady Irish golfers moved their record to 4-0 with a win over St. Bede. Addison Stiegler of Seneca took home medalist honors with a fantastic round of 45.
Seneca 197
St. Bede 242
Seneca Scorers:
Addison Stiegler 45
Piper Stenzel 49
Shelby Welsh 51
Camryn Stecken 52
Julia Hogan 53
Jolena Odum 69
St. Bede Scorers:
Erin Dove 54
Bella Hagenbuch 59
Andrea Bradner 62
Mae Hagenbuch 67
Brianna Martinez 72
Eden Galvian 72
8/21 @The Creek
Boys
Seneca 350 (1st)
Dwight 351 (2nd)
Peotone 355 (3rd)
Coal City 360
Midland 381
Serena 386
Hinckley-Big Rock 411
Reed-Custer – No Official Team Score
*Boys Individual Results
Joe Hasse (77) Peotone – 1st
Will Trainor (78) Dwight – 2nd
Keegan Murphy (79) Seneca – 3rd
Ryan Megyeri (80) Coal City – 4th
Cooper Thorson (82) Seneca – 5th
Girls
Seneca 420 (1st)
Hinckley-Big Rock 496 (2nd)
Coal City – No Official Team Score
Midland – No Official Team Score
*Girls Individual Results
Piper Stenzel (89) – 1st
Kylee Kennell (104) – 2nd
Jolena Odum (109) – 3rd
Julia Hogan (111) – 4th
Addison Stiegler (111) – 5th
Boys @ Silver Oaks GC (Braidwood) 8/16
Seneca 186
Serena 194
Reed-Custer 278
* Counting scores: Ryker Terry 41 (medalist), Keegan Murphy 45, Cooper Thorson 46, and Coldy Clennon 54
Girls @ Dwight CC 8/17
Seneca 202
Roanoke-Benson 203
Prairie Central 211
Dwight 249
*Counting scores: Piper Stenzel and Addison Stiegler 49, Julia Hogan 50, Shelby Welsh 54