Monday October 2 – At Wolf Creek IHSA Class 1A Girls Sectionals:

The Lady Irish finished in 6th place with a team score of 391. This was the first time in school history that a girls team broke 400 in an 18 hole event! Piper Stenzel led the Irish with a final score of 91 and 12th overall which qualified her for the IHSA State Finals in Decatur later this week. She became the first freshman in school history to qualify for the Golf State Finals.

The other girls played tremendously to close out their fantastic season. Shelby Welsh fired a personal best 94 and came up just one stroke short of qualifying for State. Addison Stiegler shot 100, Julia Hogan was 106, Jolena Odum 112 and Cam Stecken shot 118. Fantastic season to our Lady Irish Golf Team.

Seniors thank you for your commitment and dedication to the golf program, you have made quite an impact and have some great lasting memories. Congratulations on your fantastic careers on the golf team and good luck!

Season Highlights:

15-0 meet season, first golf team in school history to finish undefeated

Irish Invitational Champs

Conference Champs

Regional Champs (first golf team to accomplish that boys or girls golf at SHS)

Record low for 9 hole event 180 against Ottawa at Deer Park

Record low for 18 holes 391 today at IHSA Sectionals