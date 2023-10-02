Congratulations to the Seneca Cross Country team on a great performance at the LaSalle County Championship meet hosted by Streator on Saturday, September 30. The girls team finished 2nd overall and the boys 4th. All-County Medalists include: Evelyn O’Connor–1st, Gracie Steffes–3rd, Julie Mueller–8th, and Logan Pasakarnis–8th. Big congratulations to Evelyn for her 3rd straight individual championship win! Congratulations to all of the runners today!

Seneca hosted the Tri-County Conference Championship Meet September 26 at the SHS Land Lab. Evelyn O’Connor led the girls team to a second place finish. She was also the Tri-County Conference Individual Champion for the 3rd year in a row! All-Conference Medalists were also Natalie Misener (6th) and Gracie Steffes (8th).

Logan Pasakarnis led the boys team to a 3rd place finish coming in 5th individually and earning his All-Conference honor. Congratulations to all runners and good luck Satuday at your County Championship Meet.

Congratulations to the Irish XC runners on another strong performance at the very competitive Dale Donner Invitational Saturday morning. The girls team finished 5th with Evelyn O’Connor leading the pack finishing 8th overall. Natalie Misener also received a trophy for her 22nd place finish. The boys team finished 16th and was led by Logan Pasakarnis. Great effort by all runners!

The Seneca Cross Country team had a fantastic start to their season . The girls had a perfect score of 15 total points winning the meet in Ottawa on August 29. Evelyn O’Connor was the meet champion. Natalie Misener, Julie Mueller, Lily Mueller, and Gracie Steffes were all in the top 5.

The boys finished 2nd behind a competitive Ottawa team. Logan Pasakarnis, Sebastian Deering, and Jaxon Finch were all in the top 10. Congratulations to all of the runners. W