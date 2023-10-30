Sen. Bennett to Coffee and Conversation in Dwight on Nov 6
WHO: State Senator Tom Bennett
WHAT: Coffee and Conversation
WHEN: Monday, November 6th, 2023
WHERE: Old Route 66 Family Restaurant
105 South Old Rte 66, Dwight, IL 60420
State Senator Tom Bennett is hosting a coffee and conversation event in Dwight on November 6th. The event is free and open to all members of the public. The Senator will provide an update on what has been happening at the Capitol in Springfield, and there will be time for people to offer their own comments and ask questions.