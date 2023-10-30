Sen. Bennett to Coffee and Conversation in Dwight on Nov 6

WHO: State Senator Tom Bennett

WHAT: Coffee and Conversation

WHEN: Monday, November 6th, 2023

WHERE: Old Route 66 Family Restaurant

105 South Old Rte 66, Dwight, IL 60420

State Senator Tom Bennett is hosting a coffee and conversation event in Dwight on November 6th. The event is free and open to all members of the public. The Senator will provide an update on what has been happening at the Capitol in Springfield, and there will be time for people to offer their own comments and ask questions.