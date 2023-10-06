Scholarship Available for Women Educators

Alpha Mu, the local chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary organization for women educators, is offering a $500 scholarship for prospective women educators.

Requirements include:

*Recipient must be a resident of Livingston County or have graduated from a Livingston County high school.

*Must have completed at least two years of post-secondary education.

*Must be pursuing a course of study in teacher education.

Selection of recipient is based upon professional promise and financial need.

Applications are due by November 30, 2023, and may be obtained by contacting Linda Opperman at glzd@mediacombb.net or Paula Trainor Rosenbaum at paulatpontiac@aol.com or any other Alpha Mu member.