Lifetime Auto has come to town and they want to meet their neighbors!

To do this they will offer each resident of Dwight a pumpkin to carve. Up to 1,000 pumpkins to be more precise!

Starting this Thursday, October 5th, the car dealership at 101 Watters Drive, Dwight, encourages any interested Dwight resident to come by and meet their staff as well as receive a free pumpkin to carve!

Please “Like” their Facebook page as well as tag “Lifetime Auto” on Facebook with a photo of your pumpkin after it has been carved.

On Halloween, Mayor Paul Johnson and Police Chief Mike Nolan will be judging the pumpkins and picking 3 winners.

Prizes are: 1st Place, Xbox One S; 2nd Place, AirPod Pros; and 3rd Place, $100 Gift Card to Old Route 66 Family Restaurant.

Lifetime Auto looks forward to meeting many new faces as well as seeing what kind of pumpkin carvings Dwight residents can come up with!!!