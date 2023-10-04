Penny Lynn Russell, a cherished wife, loving mother, devoted grandmother, dear sister, and cherished friend, peacefully passed away on September 23, 2023, in Gulf Breeze, Florida with family right by her side.

Penny’s 61 year young vibrant spirit left such a powerful mark on all who were fortunate to know her. She was preceded in death by her adoring parents, Harlan and Jane Costin, and her beloved sisters, Donna Cumming and Tricia Lyon. She now also rests in eternal peace alongside her mother-in-law, Esther Russell.

Penny is survived by her devoted husband of 41 years, Carl Leslie Russell, hailing from Brewton, Alabama. They embarked on their journey of love on March 13, 1982, creating a life brimming with love, laughter, and cherished memories. Penny’s enduring legacy lives on through her beloved children: Nick and Rachel Russell of Gulf Breeze, Florida; Luke Russell of Roanoke, Virginia; Paul and Jennifer Russell of Christiansburg, Virginia; Brittney & Richie Bowles of Floyd, Virginia and Bridgett Russell of South Wilmington, Illinois. Also surviving are her siblings Jodean & Bill Peek of Ottawa Illinois, Tammy Meder of Marseilles Illinois and Rick & Lisa Costin of Streator Illinois.

While Penny shined bright in her role as a dedicated wife and mother, one of her greatest joys was being a grandmother to her 17 cherished grandchildren and a great-granddaughter who all held a special place in her heart. She made every family gathering, especially during the holidays, a time of pure warmth and celebration.

Penny loved the outdoors whether she was strolling along the beach, sitting on the porch or nurturing her beloved flowers. She served her family & community with pure grace , brightening the lives of those around her. Her infectious spirit and zest for life radiated, regardless of the circumstances or challenges she faced.

In her earlier years, Penny worked at R&R Donnelley’s in Dwight, Illinois, as a hoist operator, forming lifelong bonds with her colleagues. She later transitioned with Les to Roanoke, Virginia, where she retired and found new purpose waitressing at Hale’s Restaurant. In her later years, she made a home in Eva, Alabama, continuing her waitressing career at Libby’s Catfish & Diner, where those coworkers became her second family.

Penny was an avid Alabama fan, passionately shouting “ROLL TIDE ROLLLLL” with unwavering enthusiasm.

In 2022, Les & Penny embarked on their final journey, settling in a peaceful little town Brewton, Alabama, before her serene transition to Heaven.

Penny Lynn Russell’s memory will forever endure, a testament to her boundless love, free-spirited nature, and unwavering devotion to family and friends. She will eternally illuminate our hearts.

Rest In Peace Angel.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Penny’s honor to Emerald Coast Hospice. https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/GentivaFoundation/GHS.html