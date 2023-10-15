Age 83 of Mazon, Illinois and formerly of Morris, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Caring and loving for him until the last moment, his daughters held his hands as he left this life and entered the next with our Heavenly Father.

Michael Patrick Kenney, affectionately known as “Mick,” was born on March 17, 1940 in Morris, Illinois. The youngest child of Leo and Mayme (Prograce) Kenney, he was was raised in Morris where he learned to work hard from his father and to care and love for family from his mother. Strong-willed, spirited, and loyal, he joined the United States Marine Corps before even graduating from high school and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge. After the Marines, Mick began his civilian career as a Union Laborer before transitioning into the Pipe Fitters’ Local 597, where he dedicated many years helping to build and repair numerous industrial sites across the surrounding area before his well-earned retirement. A skilled welder and handyman who did many a project for others, Mick proudly flew the red, white, and blue wherever he called home and passed away on a beautiful sunny morning with the flag raised high on the pole he built for it in his front yard. And just like that flag, the flag he raised over his life will forever remain raised in the hearts and minds of those he loved.

Mick will always be remembered for his hard work ethic but more than anything for his love and commitment to his loving daughters, “Krissy” and “Nettie”, his wife, Barb, his stepson, Garrett, his nieces and nephews, his grandchildren, great grandchild, and all of his extended family and friends. He loved them all dearly. Mick had a way about himself that drew many into his circle for good, no nonsense conversation but he was also known for his impatience if you didn’t finish a job quickly or show up on time as many got his light hearted smiling hello when you finally showed up. He loved to visit but was also quick to leave when not at home – becoming known for his quick “Mick Visits”. He loved his children like no other and gave them such unconditional love that his passing has left them deeply mourning and yet proud beyond measure for having been given the most wonderful gift of this man in their lives from God.

Mick’s love for his family, and any child always showed through. He especially enjoyed making fun of his “big schnoz” which he knew was quick to catch their attention. He may have built a pond, reared fish for his own hobby fishing, and welcomed anyone who wished to try their luck for the big ones, but it was the children who he delighted in the most when they came. Many a child learned how to fish on his pond with him there smiling ear to ear the whole time.

Mick’s friends were dear to his heart too. He would often go out of his way to help others and did many projects for them over the years in the workshop he built for welding and woodworking. He would always stop working whenever someone showed up to visit though saying “I was ready to quit working anyway” just so they wouldn’t feel rushed and they could visit as long as they liked.

Mick also had a deep love for animals and especially cherished his canine companions throughout his life. It would be no surprise to anyone that the guy who they often seen riding through town in a single cab pickup truck with four dogs piled in with the driver was Mick.

Survivors include his two daughters: Kristin (Randy) Werden of Morris and Annette (Matt) Kinsella of Columbia Falls, Montana; his step-son, Garrett (Stacey) Allen of Manteno, eight grandchildren: Michael (Tricia) Werden, Hannah Werden, Madison Kinsella, Chloe Kinsella and Grace Kinsella, Aiden Allen, Jackson Allen, Mason Allen; one great granddaughter, Claire Werden, Phyllis Knudson of Coal City and one sister-in-law, Betty Leake of Verona, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Mick was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara (nee Grieff), and siblings: Gerald (Norma) Kenney, Mary (Don) Berglund, Leo Kenney, and Joanne (Melvin) Vota.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and Mick will be laid to rest with full military honors in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, alongside his late wife, Barb.

Those wishing to attend the cemetery services are welcome to gather at Reeves Funeral Home, 408 East Washington Street in Morris on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 9:15 a.m. A formal procession to the cemetery will depart at 9:30 a.m., and cemetery committal services will be held in the national cemetery at 10:30 a.m.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Mick’s memory to Just Animals Shelter, 505 Depot Street, Mazon, Illinois 6044 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.StJude.org) or Ann & Robert H Lurie Children’s hospital www.luriechildrens.org.

Family and friends are encouraged to log onto www.ReevesFuneral.com to sign the guest book, upload photographs and share Mick’s memorial page online through social media.

Cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves & Baskerville Funeral Homes and Crematory (815-942-2500)