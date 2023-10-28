Judith Katherine “Judy” McComb, 77, of Morris formerly of Dwight, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:33 p.m. at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dwight, IL. Burial will follow mass at Braceville Gardner Cemetery. There will be an opportunity to share memories and fellowship with the family after the burial at a luncheon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Hall in Dwight, IL. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church in Morris, IL. Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is in charge of arrangements.

Judy was born May 27, 1946 in Morris, IL to George and Alta (Clover) Yasenchak. She married Wayne McComb on February 27, 1965 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dwight. He survives in Morris, IL.

Also surviving are children, Jeffery L. (Dawn Byers) McComb of Kirksville, MO, Douglas W. (Robin Aldridge) McComb of Morris; grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley Burke) McComb, Megan McComb and Alex McComb; brother, Ron (Becky) Yasenchak of Portland, OR; also family, Rebbeca McComb of Morris.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Judy was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Morris, IL. She was a graduate of Dwight Township High School in the class of 1964. She was a avid painter and enjoyed crafting in her free time. Judy was a part of several crafting organizations. She loved to travel and visited Iceland, France, Italy and traveled all of the United States. She was a farm wife and homemaker. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

