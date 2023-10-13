Gwendolyn Edwards of Dwight, passed away on October 13, 2023 at the Arc Nursing Home in Dwight, IL. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and cremation rites will be accorded. Burial will take place at a later date at Ward Cemetery in Mazon, IL. Memorials in honor of Gwendolyn may be made to charity of the donor’s choice. Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is in charge of arrangements.

Gwendolyn was born on March 21, 1933 in Piper City, IL. She was the daughter of Stylvester and Sophia (Wilkey) Offill. She married Samuel H. Edwards on December 31, 1952. He passed away July 31, 1995.

Surviving are children, Lucinda McClanahan of Cullom; Gary Edwards of Mesa< AZ, Samuel (Mary Jane)Edwards of Lewistown, IL; grandchildren, Dan (Rachel), Joey (Steve), Sarah Mac, Mitch (Wendy), Sam (Sarah), Nicole (Matt), Nathan, Kenneth. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; son, Robert Edwards and brother, Mitchell, Herschell, Gilbert Offill; sister, Mabel Weaver.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Dwight and worked for the Dwight Women’s Correctional Facility until her retirement. She loved to sing karaoke.

