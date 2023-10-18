Alice Janet Creech passed away Sunday, October 8, at Traditions of Deerfield in Loveland, Ohio. She was born March 14, 1929, to Forrest and Bernice Gray in Braceville Illinois. She married Henry (“Bus”) Creech on March 6, 1949. They were married 65 years. passed away Sunday, October 8, at Traditions of Deerfield in Loveland, Ohio. She was born March 14, 1929, to Forrest and Bernice Gray in Braceville Illinois. She married Henry (“Bus”) Creech on March 6, 1949. They were married 65 years.

Alice lived almost her entire life in Braceville and was considered the town historian. Having grown up in her parents’ gas station on Route 66, she loved to take part in the Annual Route 66 Motor Tour, speaking to people from all over the world who came to participate. She touched many young lives teaching elementary school in Gardner and Coal City for 33 years. She was active at Braceville United Methodist Church her whole life, serving as Sunday School superintendent for many years, as well as a member of other church committees. The hobby that she loved was discovering her ancestors. She was active in the local Genealogical Society and traveled to Scotland to locate family that still live there. She loved traveling and instilled in her children a sense of adventure and knowledge seeking.

Alice is survived by her daughters, Karrin (Karl) Schaulin of Loveland, Ohio, Jennifer Creech of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Penny Creech of Orlando, Florida; her grandchildren, Kirsten (Kris) Brandenburg, Kraig (Joy) Schaulin and Meredith Hammer (Brandon Hall) and great granddaughter Evelyn Brandenburg. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Creech; her sisters, Marion Chase, Ruth Gray and Mary Provance, and her brother Russell Gray; and grandsons, Kyle Schaulin and Ross Hammer.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Braceville United Methodist Church, Saturday, November 18 at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will be serviced following the service. All are invited to attend. Memorial gifts, indicating in memory of Alice Creech, may be made to Braceville United Methodist Church, 106 Gould Street, Braceville IL 60407. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com