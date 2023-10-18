The MVK Seniors met Oct 17, 2023 at the Mazon American Legion for lunch provided by CNN and furnished by “The Whistle Stop” from Coal City.

President Sherry McIntosh called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was said . A Silent Prayer was said for all deceased members, EMT’s, military and all government officials.

Happy Birthday was sung for Bob Hollenbeck, Shirley Sterba, Annie Schaible and Barbara Waldrop. Happy Anniversary was sung to Bob and Shirley Matzen and Carme and Enrique Villafranco. Door prizes were won by Jan Alsbury,Charlotte Honrun and Connie Grieff.

The Secretaries and Treasurers report was read a motion to accept by Connie Grieff and seconded by Betty Robinson.

The next meeting will be November 21,2023 with Euchur at 10:30 and Bingo following the meeting a,motion to adjourn by Linda Poppleton and seconded by Sandy Chismarick.

Any one 60 or older is invited to join for a small donation. Be sure to call “CNN at “1-815-941-1590” to make a reservation.

Nancy Burchfield 1-815-942-5066







