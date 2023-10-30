MVK Middle School – Honor Roll

At the end of each quarter, the academic accomplishments of our students are recognized through the posting of the Honor Roll. The first is the “High” Honor Roll. Students must have all “A’s” in core subject areas. There was a certificate awarded to them for this honor. The second is the Honor Roll. Students must have only “A’s” and “B’s” in core subject areas. There was a certificate awarded to them for this honor.

The following are on the High Honor Roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade –Breckin Anderson

7th Grade – Marlie Lissy, Macayla Petro, Braden Skelton, & Ameliah Weber

6th Grade – Jaxsten Bazik, Kayla Cole, Kenley Kruger, Cathlynn Collett, & Lyla Wilkinson.

5th Grade – Avery Bauer, Cash Harford, Paxton Helland, Hadley Wyble, & Logan Seranella

The following are on the Honor Roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade – Brynlee Hunt, Leah Willis, Grace Biros, Mark Brookman, Ethan Danek, Addison Kilmer, Brooklyn Sheedy, Morgan Starwalt, Kaydynce Wardlow, Gryphon Wills, & Tucker Yard.

7th Grade – Elina Akre, Blake Claypool, Alahnna Hendrickson, Karla Riddle, Kendall Slattery, Ben Theobald, Lorenzo de Oliveira, Zander Linder, Emberlyn Paquette, Maggie Pfeifer, & Addison Phillips.

6th Grade – Kaylee Duncan, Zoe Hogan, Maisie Hunt, Blake Pfeifer, David Sinnott, Emalee Ferrara, Makenzie Maretta, Azreal Power, Paige Slattery, Wyatt Sobesky, & Jeremiah Valenciano

5th Grade – Reina Arnold, Liam Hornof, Preston Lissy, Breezy Pichardo, Henry Symons, Ebin Nowak, Mia Shouse, Roqi Vought, Drake Wills, & Ben Wollgast.