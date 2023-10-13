This week in MVK Girls Basketball – 10/13

10/10: The 8th grade team beat Gardner, 31-13. Brooklyn scored 20 points to lead the way. Brynlee led with 8 rebounds.

10/11: The 7th grade girls defeated Reed Custer, 16-6. Maggie led the way with 8 points, and Kendall with 6 rebounds. Ameliah, Casey, and Marlie also helped to keep our scoring lead.

The 8th graders took a tough loss to Reed Custer, 19-17. They led 13-4 at halftime, but unfortunately fell short in the 3rd quarter leading to a close, back & forth 4th quarter.

10/12: The MVK 8th grade girls defeated Saratoga, 24-16. They led 8-6 at halftime, and never gave up the lead after that. Brooklyn scored 14 points. Morgan came through with 6 clutch points, as well as baskets from Brynlee and Kaydynce to increase the lead.