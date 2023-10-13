MachH2 Consortium Chosen as Midwest Clean Hydrogen Hub!

The GEDC is happy to share the news that the Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen (MachH2), with its plan for a landmark investment in clean hydrogen production, has been selected as the Midwest Clean Hydrogen Hub.

This morning’s announcement from the White House stated that the MachH2 project, along with six other regional hubs across the nation, will each receive $1 billion in funding from the Department of Energy to advance the market for affordable, clean hydrogen. Read the White House press release announcing all seven Clean Hydrogen Hubs across the nation, here.

Regional leaders have long championed hydrogen production. The Grundy Economic Development Council (GEDC) supported the Alliance and was pleased to support MachH2’s application for funding. Senator Rezin is a member of the Illinois Hydrogen Economy Task Force to push for Illinois to become a leader in hydrogen technology and production.

Nancy Norton, President and CEO of the GEDC, commented, “This announcement is a reinforcement of the essential role nuclear power will play in the clean energy future, and it is welcome news for communities like ours in which nuclear power already plays a central role in our economy.”

The Hydrogen Hub will bring high-skill employment opportunities, promote innovation and technical advancement, and generate significant ancillary investment and economic activity. The Hub is projected to create 1,500 permanent jobs and 12,100 construction jobs. It aims to decarbonize industries like steel and glass production, refining, truck and rail transportation, and aviation.

To learn more about the MachH2 project, visit machh2.com.