The Livingston County 2023 Notices for the Quadrennial Reassessment Year will be mailed out and published Wednesday, October 11, 2023. All assessments can be viewed at the link below. The filing deadline for appeals will be Monday, November 13, 2023. Appeal forms are available under the “forms” tab on the Livingston County Assessor’s web. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Assessors’s Office at (815) 844-7214.

The link below will take you to 2023 Livingston County Assessments:

https://livingston.illinoisassessors.com/forms/livingstonil/2023%20Publication.pdf

**Once the PDF is open, you can search the document by using the “Find” option – Command + F on a Mac , or Control + F on Windows

This link will take you to the page where appeal forms could can be found:

https://livingston.illinoisassessors.com/forms.php?pageid=forms

If any resident would like a printed copy of any respective page, please contact The Paper at 815-584-1901 or thepaper1901@sbcglobal.net.







