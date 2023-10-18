Women across Grundy County are invited to an informational meeting with the League of Women Voters of Illinois on Wednesday, November 15th, at 5:00 pm at the Wesley Center, 111 W. North in downtown Morris.
Leaders of LWV-IL will be in-person to review the purpose and role of the organization to help local women decide whether to form a Grundy County chapter.
The League of Women Voters of Illinois is a nonpartisan organization that works to protect fair elections and increase civic engagement. They endeavor to influence public policy through education and advocacy.
If you have questions, please contact juliemalonebuck@yahoo.com.