Women across Grundy County are invited to an informational meeting with the League of Women Voters of Illinois on Wednesday, November 15th, at 5:00 pm at the Wesley Center, 111 W. North in downtown Morris. Women across Grundy County are invited to an informational meeting with the League of Women Voters of Illinois on Wednesday, November 15th, at 5:00 pm at the Wesley Center, 111 W. North in downtown Morris.

Leaders of LWV-IL will be in-person to review the purpose and role of the organization to help local women decide whether to form a Grundy County chapter.

The League of Women Voters of Illinois is a nonpartisan organization that works to protect fair elections and increase civic engagement. They endeavor to influence public policy through education and advocacy.

If you have questions, please contact juliemalonebuck@yahoo.com