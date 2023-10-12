Earlier this week 4-H Clubs across Grundy and Kendall Counties helped us deliver snack bags to local farmers. Each bag contained harvest safety reminders and goodies to keep our crews well fed throughout the day. Thank you to all the families who baked cookies, helped pack bags, and distributed bags across both counties!
Sharing the Harvest
Each fall the Kendall-Grundy Young Leaders launch their letter campaign to raise funds for local food pantries. The program titled “Harvest for All” is part of a larger nationwide campaign to help fight food insecurity in rural communities.
The committee sent letters to all farmer members of the Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau, asking them to symbolically donate an acre of grain in the form of monetary donations. Participants were able to designate the recipient of their choice and funds were distributed at the end of September. Those who chose to, had a sign placed next to their field sharing their participation in the program.
For every $1 donated to a local food pantry, they are able to purchase $8 worth of groceries and other essential items for families in need. As we begin the harvest season, the committee hopes this project can serve as a reminder of the important role our farmers play in the community. Without our farm families there would not be food on the table, the economic wellbeing of our communities would be greatly impacted, and programs like this would not be possible.
The Young Leader Committee would like to thank all those who contributed to our Harvest for All campaign. The $11,000 were raised to support the Helmar Lutheran Food Pantry, the Coal City Food Pantry, the Kendall County Community Food Pantry, and We Care in Morris. Thank you once again for your contributions, if you missed the deadline and would still like to contribute, please contact our office at 815-942-6400.
Help Kendall County Community Food Pantry Cut Waste
The Kendall County Community Food Pantry provides supplemental food and household items every Thursday to area families in need. Unfortunately we have produce, fruit and other items left over that will not keep or store until the next Thursday. Every Friday morning we make these available to local farmers at no cost to feed livestock and for other purposes.
This is available every Friday to area farmers at no cost. We put them outside the front of our building at 7:45 a.m. every Friday and leave them there until 10:00 a.m.
We invite anyone who could use these items to visit our facility Friday mornings in Yorkville at 208 Beaver Street.
Illinois Extension Welcomes New Local Food Systems and Small Farms Educator
Illinois Extension recently welcomed Rezo Ceme Vinces as the new Local Food Systems and Small Farms Educator serving Grundy, Kankakee, and Will Counties.
“We are excited to welcome Renzo to our team as the local food systems and small farms educator in our community,” says Marilu Andon, county director, “His experience in empowering producers and supporting the capacity building for small farmers will be invaluable as we aim to support those in our community.”
Ceme Vinces will provide leadership and programming in the areas of local food systems and small farms in Grundy, Kankakee, and Will counties. With a focus on bringing individualized support to those Extension serves, he says he is excited to empower communities:
“My time serving and supporting farmers has shown me never to undervalue the importance of one-on-one mentorships,” says Ceme Vinces, “with so much of the focus being on large-scale commercial operations, new farmers, family farms, or specialized operations like beekeeping often fall through the cracks. I am excited to provide support and resources directly to producers, the cooperatives, and the associations that support them.”
For many, October means cooler weather, falling leaves, and pumpkin everything. But did you know that October is also National Pizza Month? Be sure to add “grab a Casey’s pizza” to your fall bucket list – you might find some familiar faces on the pizza box this month as we celebrate family farmers this harvest season.