Sharing the Harvest Each fall the Kendall-Grundy Young Leaders launch their letter campaign to raise funds for local food pantries. The program titled "Harvest for All" is part of a larger nationwide campaign to help fight food insecurity in rural communities. The committee sent letters to all farmer members of the Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau, asking them to symbolically donate an acre of grain in the form of monetary donations. Participants were able to designate the recipient of their choice and funds were distributed at the end of September. Those who chose to, had a sign placed next to their field sharing their participation in the program. For every $1 donated to a local food pantry, they are able to purchase $8 worth of groceries and other essential items for families in need. As we begin the harvest season, the committee hopes this project can serve as a reminder of the important role our farmers play in the community. Without our farm families there would not be food on the table, the economic wellbeing of our communities would be greatly impacted, and programs like this would not be possible. The Young Leader Committee would like to thank all those who contributed to our Harvest for All campaign. The $11,000 were raised to support the Helmar Lutheran Food Pantry, the Coal City Food Pantry, the Kendall County Community Food Pantry, and We Care in Morris. Thank you once again for your contributions, if you missed the deadline and would still like to contribute, please contact our office at 815-942-6400.