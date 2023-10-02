Morris, IL – Lifelong Morris resident and esteemed atorney John D. Peacock has officially announced his candidacy for Circuit Judge in the 13th District. With a rich history of community service and a distnguished legal career spanning thirty-three years, Peacock is eager to bring his wealth of experience and dedication to the bench.

“I am deeply honored to announce my candidacy for Circuit Judge in the 13th District,” said Peacock. “I am commited to upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice, and serving the community that has been my lifelong home. I believe in a fair and impartial judiciary, and I am dedicated to making a positve impact in the lives of the residents of the 13th District.”

John D. Peacock, 59, has been a pillar of the Morris community and the legal field for over three decades. A graduate of Northern Illinois University College of Law, Peacock has been practicing law since 1989, John initiated his legal journey with a passion for prosecution and a dedication to upholding the law, gaining hands-on experience through internships at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and the Dekalb County State Atorney Office. Peacock embraced a significant opportunity to join his family law firm, where he handled high-stakes cases, achieving notable successes in both civil and criminal courts. John has amassed a wealth of experience across numerous types of legal cases and demonstrated an unwavering commitment to justice and community protection.

Peacock’s dedication to public service extends beyond the courtroom. He has been a director of the Grundy County Fair since 2006, succeeding his late father who served since 1955. As an elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Morris, Peacock has served on the Church Foundation and Building and Grounds Commitee.

A lifelong Republican, Peacock has a strong political lineage and has been actively involved in the Grundy County Republican Central Commitee, serving as Chairman, Precinct Commiteeman, and Treasurer at different times. His family has a storied history of service in Grundy County, with his grandfather serving as Judge from 1930 to 1950.

John D. Peacock’s candidacy brings a promise of integrity, experience, and community-focused leadership to the 13th District. The residents of the district can look forward to a candidate who is deeply invested in their community and who brings a balanced and thoughtful approach to the judiciary.

John has been married to his wife Amy for twenty-four years and together they have a daughter, Grace, who is currently attending college.