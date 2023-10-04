By Olivia Schickel

The College of Education at Illinois State University will induct four alumni into its Hall of Fame on Friday, October 13 during the University’s 2023 Homecoming celebration. One Outstanding Young Alumni will also be recognized during this event.

Hall of Fame

Dr. Patrick Halloran, Coal City, IL, M.S. ‘93, Ed.D. ’08 earned a Master of Science and Doctor of Education in educational administration from Illinois State. For 38 years, Patrick has been in education as a teacher, leader, mentor, and coach. In 2018, he retired as superintendent of Morris Community High School District. He currently serves as an instructor in the Department of Educational Administration and Foundations and is a leadership coach for principals and superintendents throughout Illinois. In 2018, he was named the Illinois Association of School Administrators Three Rivers Division Superintendent of Distinction. Patrick has always valued a servant leader approach with an emphasis on relationship building and he continues to give back to education through building district leaders who understand the importance of serving those they lead. In his local community, he serves on multiple community organization boards.

Kim Carthans, Normal, IL, ‘94, M.S. ‘99 earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education and a Master of Science in reading, and is pursuing her doctorate degree in education at Illinois State. For 26 years, Kim has been in the elementary classroom and is currently a third-grade teacher at Thomas Metcalf Laboratory School. Kim created her own story time business and a book blog to honor diverse and inclusive literature. She has worked alongside her local and classroom community in donating materials to schools in Kenya, food pantries, and the Center for Civic Engagement at ISU. She has also helped form local and international pen pal systems with second grade classes locally and in Kenya. In addition to her role as a teacher, Kim is a proud member of the Illinois Reading Council, NAACP, Association of Black Academic Employees at ISU, and the Teach Better Team.

Tim Moore, Bloomington, IL, M.S. ‘01, earned a Master of Science in educational administration from Illinois State. For 26 years, he has served the students and families of Bloomington High School. He began as a business teacher and has been the principal for the last 16 years. Tim serves as a mentor for aspiring principals in his district and across the state through his work in the Illinois Principals Association. He served on the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) board of directors as he understands and appreciates the relationship of interscholastic athletics to the success of schools and students. He has been a guest speaker on the Paul Garcia Show podcast, the Illinois Principals Association Leaders of Hope series, and for teacher education programs at ISU. Tim believes that his sole purpose as an educator is to serve others and help provide opportunities for his students and staff.

Dr. Jeremy Schenk, Wadsworth, IL, ‘00, M.S. ‘01 earned his Bachelor of Science in social work and Master of Science in college student personnel administration (CSPA) from Illinois State. He earned a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri. He currently serves as the Associate Vice President of Student Affairs at Northwestern University. He began his career in student affairs at ISU 25 years ago. For nearly his whole career, he has been a part of the Association of College Unions International where he served in many leadership roles including President during the pandemic. Jeremy has completed exceptional research in human resources within student affairs. He also led a study that looked into recruiting, retaining, and engaging the student affairs workforce. Among all his achievements, Jeremy takes the most pride in his inspiring students. For the last five years, he served on the CSPA advisory board at ISU.

Outstanding Young Alumni

Daniel Jackson, Chicago, IL, ‘18, earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from Illinois State. He is a second-grade teacher and the culture and climate chairman at Dixon Elementary in Chicago. During his five years of teaching, he has created an environment for children where they are taught independence, respect for differences, values and principles for effective living, human rights, and respect for the environment. He developed multiple programs at Dixon including Tie Tuesday, which teaches students how to dress professionally and obtain professional etiquette, health skills, and holistic wellness. He is a mentor for young men at Trinity United Methodist Church of Christ. Daniel works with the Golden Apple Foundation, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, and the Teach Plus Fellowship as an advocate and public speaker for education. He currently serves on the board of Directors for the Illinois State University Alumni Association. Daniel is an educator who teaches to transform lives of young minds through critical thinking.