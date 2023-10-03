Illinois seeking State Historian

Role will spotlight new parts of Illinois’ story

SPRINGFIELD – The state of Illinois is seeking a state historian to bring history alive for new audiences, particularly young people. Experts in Illinois state history are encouraged to apply for the position.

The board of trustees for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) will lead the first phase of the search. After assessing candidates, the board will recommend candidates to Governor JB Pritzker, who will make the final decision.

The search committee will be chaired by Millikin University history professor Dan Monroe.

“Illinois is doing something important by reinventing the position of state historian. It’s a chance to explore overlooked parts of the Illinois story, amplify new voices, and reach folks who might not realize how exciting history can be,” said Dr. Monroe. “We want to cast a wide net in our search for candidates.”

The State Historian will need expertise in the history of at least one underrepresented minority group. They must also do public outreach and have a track record of community engagement and service to Illinois history.

For more information about the position, visit https://bit.ly/StateHistorian.

The mission of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is to inspire civic engagement through the diverse lens of Illinois history and sharing with the world the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. We pursue this mission through a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship built on the bedrock of the ALPLM’s unparalleled collection of historical materials – roughly 13 million items from all eras of Illinois history.

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov.

