Oct 30

he GSWB Tigers Blue team opened their season last night. The Tigers traveled to Dwight and fell in a close game 21-22.

The Tigers started off slow but found their rhythm in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points to come charging back making the game close. The Tigers were led by Kash Olsen with 9 points and Kash Kerner with 6 points. Chase Chandler and Talon Mack chipped in with solid defense and rebounding throughout the game.

“We started off a little slow tonight, but as the game went on we found our way and played solid team basketball” Coach Jenkins

In the second game of the evening, the White team fell to Dwight. The White team was led by Tyler Futia with 2 points. The team played hard the entire game.

The Tiger play again on Wednesday when they travel to Morris Grade School.