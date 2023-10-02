On 09/29/2023 at around 10:54a, the Morris Police Department was called to the 1800 blk of Anne Ln for a suicidal subject. Officers arrived and came in contact with a distraught and armed subject in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Officers discharged their firearm, causing fatal injuries to the subject. There is NO threat to the public. There were no injuries to any officers and no injuries to bystanders.