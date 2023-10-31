Grundy County Heroes & Helper’s Fundraiser Proves to be a Record Breaking Night

Morris, Ill. – Not for profit Grundy County Heroes & Helpers, INC. hosted their biggest fundraiser of the year, their 5th Annual Drawdown held at the Gardner American Legion, Saturday, October 21, 2023. A record amount of $101,000 was raised in just three hours with $26,000 going to a special Fund a Need portion which benefited three families whose children’s lives have been impacted by chronic medical diagnosis’s.

“The fund a need has become one of the most impactful and heartwarming portions of our annual fundraiser,” said GCHH president Wendy Briley. “Each year we choose families who are tirelessly fighting for their children’s healing, juggling doctor’s appointments, treatment plans, educational needs, all while trying to be hopeful and provide some sense of normalcy for their children. Each year our community comes together and generously gives. This year we can bless three families with $8,667 each.”

Money was raised through the draw down tickets, sponsorships, raffles, silent auction, a 50/50, and a live auction. The event raised funds for GGHH’s 2023 Shop with a Local Hero event, when first responders (police, deputies, firefighter, EMT’s and military) take Grundy County children in need on a shopping spree to Walmart in Morris with a GGHH volunteer on December 9h followed by a Christmas celebration with Santa.

Proceeds go to 2023 Shop with a Hero, providing the children a $200 dollar shopping trip to Walmart for clothes, boots, coats, etc. The children will also participate in a festive party with Santa Clause and the heroes with toys, food, and Christmas cheer at First Christian Church in Morris.

Applications for 2023 Shop with a Local Hero are available online at the GCHH website www.gchhinc.org. Families residing in Grundy County with children ages 4-15 are invited to apply. GCHH wishes to provide Christmas joy and an opportunity for children in the community who have experienced some type of adversity this past year to have a positive interaction with police, fire, and EMS while giving their families support.

Applications are due November 15, 2023 at 5 p.m. For more information email info@gchhinc.org or call 815.200.6957

Are you a local hero interested in participating with the shopping event reach out to wendy@gchhinc.org.