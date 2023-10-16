The community is invited to attend a chili supper followed by a concert by singer, songwriter, and storyteller Daryl Mosley on Sunday, November 5 at the Legion Hall, 212 1st Street, Kempton, IL.

From countless appearances on “The Grand Ole Opry” to classic shows at the famous Bluebird Cafe to a touring schedule of over 150 concerts per year, singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley has been sharing his songs and his stories with America for over 30 years. Daryl has written four Song of the Year award winners, eleven of his songs have made it to number one, and he has been named Songwriter of the Year three times! His songs have been recorded by dozens of artists ranging from bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne to country star Lynn Anderson to Southern Gospel’s The Booth Brothers, and have been featured on television shows ranging from “American Idol” to “The View.” One of his best-known songs, “(Ask the Blind Man) He Saw It All,” was named one of the top Southern Gospel songs of all time!

Gospel music legend Bill Gaither calls Daryl “a poet-and we don’t have many poets left!” Daryl says, “I just write and sing songs about real life and real people; songs about faith and home and community are the foundation of my music because those are the things that are most precious to me.” Daryl’s concert is an intimate opportunity to hear his songs of life and faith as well as the entertaining stories of the people and events that inspired them.

The chili and hot dog supper will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 5 p.m. A charge will apply for the supper and a love offering will be taken for the concert.