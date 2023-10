President Joe Spiezio presented Lion Keith Howland with the Melvin Jones Award which is the highest award given to any Lion. Lion Keith has 55 years of service with the Gardner Club. He continues to serve by attending meetings and participating in the Club activities.

Melvin Jones was the founder of Lions Clubs International in 1958 by providing leadership in the desire to help others and to be a service centered organization. The award program began in 1973 in his honor.